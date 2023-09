A team of MIT engineers has developed a new implantable device that could help patients with Type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels without requiring frequent insulin injections. The device, which contains hundreds of thousands of insulin-producing cells, also has a built-in oxygen generator that keeps the cells alive and functioning.

The device was tested in diabetic mice and showed promising results. The mice maintained normal blood glucose levels for at least a month after receiving the implant. The researchers hope to scale up the device and eventually test it in human patients.

The study, which appears in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was led by MIT Research Scientist Siddharth Krishnan. The research team also included Daniel Anderson, a professor at MIT and the senior author of the study, Robert Langer, a professor at MIT and a member of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, and researchers from Boston Children’s Hospital.