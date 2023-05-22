Human cells are making a vital mistake and this is why we are aging

Our cells die, regenerate and multiply at great speed. And a wide range of cellular processes are taking place simultaneously for cell regeneration.

As we age, the rate at which gene transcription happens in our bodies increases. It’s a process through which our bodies make an RNA copy of a gene's DNA sequence. It’s a vitally important process because it is a main regulator of protein levels. But the ‘machine’ responsible for executing this flawless process becomes sloppier as we age.

This is what a team of scientists from Germany found out, whether such a degradation in our cellular capabilities would have relevant consequences for organisms, and more importantly, can this be reversed?