Scientists have successfully tested a new vaccine candidate on animal subjects that could provide protection against all existing and future coronavirus variants.

The new vaccine is based on vaccine antigen technology developed by researchers from the University of Cambridge and a biotech company, Diosynvax Ltd.

All SARS-CoV-2 virus variants have spike proteins on their surface, which allows them to enter and infect host cells. Currently available vaccines target these spike proteins but can offer protection against only past virus variants.

This is because the spike proteins keep on changing as the virus undergoes mutation. So, by the time a vaccine targeting a specific spike protein becomes available, a new variant of the virus with a new spike protein emerges.