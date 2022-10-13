Thousands of sites across the US are polluted with toxic 'forever chemicals', new study says

According to a new study, there are thousands of PFAS compounds across the U.S., and the research shows that findings vastly underestimated the prevalence of these toxic chemicals, in part because they are used so often in so many items. "While the scale of presumptive contamination we identified is large, it likely underestimates PFAS contamination in the United States," the study mentioned. However, due to the prevalence of these chemicals, they are also destroying the environment, making their way into the water, onto plants and in animals.

The study was published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Sites contaminated with PFAS

Researchers from Northeastern University in the U.S. found and confirmed 57,412 sites with possible PFAS contamination. This includes 49,145 industrial facilities, 3,493 military sites and 519 airports. These locations included “fluorinated aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) discharge sites, certain industrial facilities, and sites related to PFAS-containing waste.”

Fluorinated AFFF is used most frequently in fire-training and extinguishing fuel-based fires. AFFF has been used at military sites as part of firefighting training. Airports use fluorinated AFFF for fire emergency training activities as well.

The research team found that 72% of these sites were contaminated, either directly or through collective analysis of data.

Goal of the study

The researchers stated their goal for the study while identifying these contaminants. “The goal of this approach is not to identify every possible location of PFAS contamination but rather to develop a conservative and actionable model based on the best available data regarding sources of PFAS contamination.”

Studies have shown that PFAS exposure can cause health problems, including an increased risk for certain cancers, hormone disruption, effects children’s growth and decreased immunity.