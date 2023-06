Would you like to have a small device planted on your body that could keep a check on almost everything that’s going on inside you? If yes, you should take a look at the “smart textile” developed by University of California (UCLA) researchers.

When applied to a body part as a patch, it can monitor functions ranging from breathing rate to muscle movement and heart spikes. This smart patch will allow doctors to quickly diagnose any health issue that patients face and fix them fast.

But isn’t this something that smartwatches are already doing? Well, wearable fitness trackers and smartwatches do give you an idea of your health. Still, the information such devices provide is not enough for a complete diagnosis that a doctor needs to treat any condition.