This thumb-sized microscope captures 'neural landscapes' from deep inside animal brains

The microscope can record live images of neural landscapes, the likes of which have never been seen before. The innovation “opens the door to lines of scientific inquiry that were difficult, if not impossible, to initiate,” says Denise Cai, a neuroscientist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Big inventions take years to develop

Traditional fluorescence microscopy uses a single photon to excite fluorescent dyes; as the molecules ‘relax,’ they release light. This is problematic in thick tissues: as the light passes through the cellular layers, it is absorbed and scattered. This problem is solved by two-photon microscopes, which use two longer-wavelength photons that can penetrate deeper into tissue.

But current two-photon systems are bulky and require specialized light sources and lenses. Researchers have been trying for two decades to shrink the technology into an instrument that is light and compact enough for use in freely behaving animals.

This feat was achieved by Edvard Moser, professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at the Kavli Institute for Systems Neuroscience, together with Weijing Zong, a biological engineer and neuroscientist at the Moser Group.

An earlier version of the two-photon device, reported in Nature Methods last year, weighed 4.2 grams and had stiff optical fiber bundles that slowed the mouse movement and disrupted its natural behavior.

The new design came with three fundamental improvements.

A lighter case, built from a plastic-like material instead of aluminum, a thinner and more flexible optical cable so that mice could run about their cage without getting tangled by wires, and a tiny electrically tunable lens.