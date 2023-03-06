Time-restricted eating could prevent obesity-related muscle dysfunction

Interestingly, a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster) has 75 percent of disease-causing genes in its body, similar to that of a human being. So it is believed that TRF may also help preserve muscle strength in overweight people.

“This study elucidates potential mechanisms behind time-restricted feeding’s protective properties against skeletal muscle dysfunction and metabolic impairment induced by obesity,” said Girish Melkani, one of the study authors and a professor at UAB, in an institutional press release.

Obesity and muscle dysfunction

A common misconception is that overweight people have strong muscles and bones. However, there is only a limit to which muscles and bones can get strong in a person with respect to his or her body mass. Beyond that limit, any extra mass causes the weakening of skeletal muscles.

This is why many individuals living with obesity face reduced mobility, difficulty changing their body posture, recurring body pain, and a high risk of musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis.

Some past studies have also highlighted that TRF could help people lose weight and protect against the deterioration of skeletal muscles, but this study goes one step further and reveals the internal genetic mechanism driving these benefits.

The fruit-fly experiment

The study authors observed two groups of obese fruit flies; members of the first group were free to consume a fat-rich diet for 24 hours a day, but the flies in the second group could eat the same food for only 12 hours a day.