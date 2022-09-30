Tiny robotic pill RoboCap delivers drugs to guts and could end injections like insulin

Published in Science Robotics on September 28, the study indicates that this newly developed weensy pill - named "RoboCap" - could toll the death knell for injections by spinning and tunneling through the mucus barrier and when it reaches the small intestine, allowing drugs carried by the capsule to pass into cells lining the intestine.

RoboCap mechanism of action. MIT

"By displacing the mucus, we can maximize the dispersion of the drug within a local area and enhance the absorption of both small molecules and macromolecules," says Giovanni Traverso, the Karl van Tassel Career Development Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at MIT and a gastroenterologist at Brigham and Women's Hospital.

Overcoming to obstacles

The originator of RoboCap is Shriya Srinivasana, a research affiliate at MIT's Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research and a junior fellow at the Society of Fellows at Harvard University, who is the lead author of the study.

Srinivasana proposed developing a protective capsule with a mechanism that can tunnel through mucus, similar to how tunnel boring machines drill into soil and rock.

"I thought that if we could tunnel through the mucus, then we could deposit the drug directly on the epithelium," she says. "The idea is that you would ingest this capsule, and the outer layer would dissolve in the digestive tract, exposing all these features that start to churn through the mucus and clear it."