Researchers have found that toddlers' gut bacteria can predict whether they will be overweight later in life. This research, led by Gaël Toubon from the Université Sorbonne Paris, sheds light on the fascinating link between gut health and obesity.

The study analyzed data from 512 infants who were part of a larger study tracking the lives of 18,000 children born in France.

The researchers focused on the body mass index (BMI) of participants between the ages of two and five. Stool samples were collected from the toddlers at three and a half years old, and the researchers made an intriguing discovery.