A new study from Japan’s Tohoku University suggests that dental problems may cause the shrinking of the hippocampus, the part of the brain that controls your memory and learning ability.

So if you don’t take good care of your gums and teeth, you may develop dementia and may even suffer from Alzheimer’s disease when you reach middle or old age.

“This study aimed to clarify a longitudinal association between the number of teeth present (NTP) and hippocampal atrophy dependent on the severity of periodontitis (a disease that damages the tissues that hold your teeth) in a late middle-aged and older adult population,” the researchers note.