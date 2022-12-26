Interesting Engineering’s top 10 health articles in 2022

New research reveals alcohol poses significant health risks and has no good effect on those under the age of 40, according to a press release published on July 14.

The study is the first to report alcohol risk by geographical region, age, sex, and year. The work took into account data for males and females aged between 15 and 95 years and older between 1990 and 2020 in 204 countries and territories.

University of Portsmouth researchers aim to recruit 15 volunteers for a trial that will test hypoxia — a state where the body does not receive sufficient amounts of oxygen — as an intervention for Type 2 diabetes.

As per the institutional press release, each volunteer will be provided with a sleeping tent in which they have to sleep for ten-day periods on two separate occasions.

Vitamin D toxicity is a formerly known severe condition that occurs when excessive amounts of vitamin D are taken via supplements. It is caused by supplements only, not by diet or sun exposure, since the body cannot regulate the amount of vitamin D that is taken by supplements.

In a new case report published on July 6, doctors pointed out this problem after treating a hospitalized patient for excessive vitamin D intake. So, 2022 also taught us not to take vitamin D supplements irresponsibly. We should always take them in safe amounts and safe combinations.

A team of researchers from the University of Gothenburg has just taken another step toward understanding how the immune system develops resistance against COVID-19.

Researchers investigated 156 employees who were not vaccinated against COVID-19 from five primary care health facilities. They eventually identified IgA (immunoglobulin A) in the respiratory tracts of several of those who didn't catch COVID-19, which could mean they had an antidote in their immune systems all this time.