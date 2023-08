In a remarkable feat of scientific ingenuity, researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, U.S., have embarked on a journey to convert aggressive cancer cells into fully functional tissue cells, according to a recent study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on August 28.

Led by Professor Christopher Vakoc, the lab's mission centers on exploring differentiation therapy—an innovative approach that could provide an alternative to the arduous and often painful treatments currently available.

What is rhabdomyosarcoma?

Sarcomas is a category of cancers originating in connective tissues like muscles, presenting complex treatment challenges. Typically, therapy involves a combination of chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, often taking a toll on patients, particularly children.