Transforming future health care technology in the U.S.

A panel of experts at the Consumer's Electronics Show, CES 2023, revealed technology's role in transforming the U.S. health care industry.

Tech innovation should help bring health care to people but also allow for new opportunities in preventive care.

From T-shirts that gather data on health to drones that distribute nutritious foods, several forms of revolutionary technology are uncovered.

How will technology transform the health care industry in the United States? A panel of experts at the Consumer's Electronics Show (CES 2023) looked into the crystal ball during the keynote conversation titled “The Future of Care in America: A New Hybrid Model."

Susan Turney, the CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System, shared that the changes in health care over the last couple of years have accelerated in a way that was hard to imagine previously.