LSD-like molecules could treat depression without the psychedelic trip

Fitting into a receptor called 5HT2a

The molecules were designed to bind to a receptor called 5HT2a, the main target of psychedelics like LSD and psilocybin mushrooms. The receptor is also activated by serotonin, a naturally occurring hormone that regulates mood, cognition, and many other functions in the body.

The 5HT2a receptor is thought to play a role in psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, anxiety, and depression. Unlike a host of antipsychotic and antidepressant medicines, which block its activity, the new molecules activate it very differently than psychedelics.

Pills stock photo. Savushkin/iStock

Recent studies have already demonstrated that one or two high doses of psychedelics like psilocybin and MDMA can have potent and long-term effects on anxiety and PTSD. However, it is unknown if the trip that comes with these psychedelics has a role in the treatment or if new treatments could be developed without these side effects.

This new study shows the possibility of disentangling these effects. Although it has been known for many years that 5HT2a receptors activate several signaling pathways in cells, there have never been any selective drugs to investigate what each route accomplished.

"The receptors are like antennae. They pick up a chemical signal, and downstream a bunch of things get activated in a cell," said Brian Shoichet, Ph.D., professor of pharmaceutical chemistry at the UCSF School of Pharmacy.

Potent molecules

The initial goal of the research team was not to find molecules that might be used to create new medicines for depression. Their first aim was to discover a method for screening a particular type of compound named tetrahydropyridine, which is challenging to synthesize and is hence missing from virtual libraries while being common among FDA-approved medications.