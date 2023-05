In a ground-breaking clinical trial supported by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), scientists from the University of Warwick and The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough investigated a novel therapy that may help people stop relying on opioid painkillers to treat chronic pain.

Finding an alternative is essential because the NHS spends an estimated £500 million yearly on these drugs, and over 1 million people in the U.K. already use prescription opioids.

Program helps 1 in 5 people stop opioid use

Over 600 participants who had been taking strong opioids daily for at least three months were a part of the I-WOTCH (Improving the Wellbeing of People with Opioid Treated Chronic Pain) trial. These people were chosen from GP offices in the Midlands and North East of England.