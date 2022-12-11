Pilot trial sees tumors shrink or disappear in 78% of patients

“Our early results suggest that expanding the applicability of CAR-T cells to this indication could improve patient outcomes.”

Lymphomas typically feature aggressive tumors that can spread to the brain and spinal cord after they originate in other parts of the body. These cancers are often difficult to treat and patients do not survive more than two years.

An illustration of brain cancer. peterschreiber.media/iStock

CAR-T cells are genetically re-wired to bind to and destroy tumors and have proven effective in other forms of lymphoma. Now, Jacobson and her colleagues have embarked on a pilot clinical trial to assess the safety of axi-cel treatment for brain and spinal cord cancers.

Nine patients

The trial consisted of nine patients, 78 percent of which saw their tumors shrink or disappear due to the treatment, and 67 percent of which showed a complete response, in which their tumors disappeared.

The experiment isolated and analyzed both CAR- and non-CAR-T-cells using advanced single-cell techniques, including single-cell RNA sequencing and single-cell sequencing of T-cell receptors.

"This approach gives us an unprecedented opportunity to explore the immune environment of the central nervous system and determine how that compares to the peripheral blood,” said Gerdemann.

“Moreover, we can compare identical cell populations in both blood and CSF, gaining a high-resolution picture of T-cell dynamics and a deeper understanding of what drives therapeutic responses.”

Further studies needed

The researchers analyzed over 125,000 individual cells, representing a technical and clinical tour de force. The massive breadth and depth of the researchers’ inquiry enabled them to reveal a molecular signature, unique to CAR-T-cells, that could be crucial to driving anti-tumor responses in brain and spinal cord cancer.