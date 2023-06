Foods with high fat, oil, and sugar content taste good but often cause overeating, obesity, and significant health conditions. But what stimulates the brain to cause overeating?

Doctors have identified never-seen-before genetic mutations in two unrelated children, which drove them to overeat in large amounts. The two kids, a 14-year-old boy, and a two-year-old girl, had hyperphagia (extreme unsatisfied drive to consume food), severe obesity, and high circulating levels of leptin (a hormone that tells the body when it’s full).

Serving as the signal for energy sufficiency in the brain, a critically low level of leptin triggers behavioral, metabolic, and endocrine responses. The hormone directs the central nervous system to adjust the body’s food intake and energy expenditure.