Following the tragic failure of the Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in Ukraine, environmental experts and scientists have blown the whistle on the potential environmental impact of the incident. One former Ukrainian minister has even described the dam breach as the nation's worst ecological disaster since the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in the 1980s.

Following the partial collapse of one of the world's largest dams, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Guardian reports, convened an emergency security council meeting. The nation's public prosecutor is currently investigating a potential case of "ecocide." While Ukraine and Russia are pointing fingers at each other for the floods following damage to the dam, the ecosystem downstream, experts warn, could be severely impacted.