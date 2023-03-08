Rare surgery: Unborn twin removed from brain of 1-year-old in China

During the removal surgery, it was discovered that the growth was the child's unborn twin in the form of a fetus. While most of the fetus' form was underdeveloped, it seemed to have formed upper limbs and appendages that looked like fingers.

The fetiform mass with upper limb and finger-like buds. Neurology

Cases are exceptionally rare and occur in one in every 500,000 births

Such incidents have been reported in medical literature but are highly uncommon.

Fetus-in-fetu cases usually occur during the very early stages of twin pregnancy when the blastocyst, which is a cluster of dividing cells made by a fertilized egg, fails to separate properly. It results in one of the embryos being enveloped by the other. However, it is to be noted that the encased embryo does not die. Thanks to regular blood supply from the other twin, it remains "alive" but fails to develop.

"The conjoined parts develop into the forebrain of the host fetus and envelop the other embryo during neural plate folding," the researchers add.

There is no mention of the one-year-old's recovery, as the case report is brief. Though a tough operation, previous cases have recorded full recovery. In one such study published in 1982, scientists at the London Hospital reported a 5.5-inch (14-centimeter) long fetus in a six-week-old child who had an enlarged head.