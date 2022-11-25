A universal flu vaccine is here and it could offer protection against future pandemics

"The idea here is to have a vaccine that will give people a baseline level of immune memory to diverse flu strains so that there will be far less disease and death when the next flu pandemic occurs," said senior study author Scott Hensley, a professor of Microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine, who developed the vaccine with his colleagues.

The report was published in the journal Science.

mRNA technology plays key role

Influenza viruses are known for pandemics resulting in massive death tolls. For instance, the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic killed tens of millions of people worldwide.

Strains of flu viruses, which can circulate among animals, can jump to humans and acquire mutations. These variations help it to spread better among humans. While we have flu vaccines, they are merely seasonal and help protect against recently circulating strains, and cannot offer protection against new pandemic strains.

When injected, the experimental vaccine produces copies of a key flu virus protein, the hemagglutinin protein, for all twenty influenza hemagglutinin subtypes—H1 through H18 for influenza A viruses and two more for influenza B viruses.

"For a conventional vaccine, immunizing against all these subtypes would be a major challenge, but with mRNA technology, it's relatively easy," Hensley said.

The experimental vaccine doesn't provide sterilizing immunity; it does much more

When tested in mice, the mRNA elicited high levels of antibodies which effectively reacted to all 20 flu subtypes. Interestingly, the vaccine also seemed to be unaffected by previous exposures to influenza vaccines.