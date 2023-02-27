US Department of Energy says COVID-19 most likely a result of lab leak

Three years into the COVID-19 pandemic and more than 6.8 million deaths later, we do not truly know about the origins of the causative virus. When the disease first began spreading, it was linked to an outbreak at a seafood market in Wuhan. It was thought that the virus emerged naturally and jumped from an animal to humans, something that has been seen with other viruses before.

However, no confirmed animal source has been identified for COVID-19, and the World Health Organization's (WHO) origins of the virus remain investigations have been limited by China, The Wall Street Journal reported. This has turned the attention of some scientists and U.S. officials toward a 'lab leak' as a likely explanation for the origin of the pandemic.

DOE's "low confidence" in lab leak as the origin of COVID-19

The "lab leak" hypothesis for COVID-19 origin also gains more push due to the fact that Wuhan is home to an array of laboratories that were built or expanded after China's experience with the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002. Campuses such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, a center for vaccine production, are all involved in coronavirus research.

Stock image depicting coronavirus research Janiecbros/iStock

The U.S. intelligence community, which also consists of agencies such as the Department of Energy (DOE), State and Treasury departments, has previously reported that three researchers from the Wuhan Insitute of Virology became acutely sick in November 2019, prior to the term COVID-19 was coined and needed hospital care.