US investigating links of its 'superbug' outbreak to Indian eyedrops

The drops have been potentially tied to a “rare, extensively drug-resistant” bacteria causing infections, blindness, and one death in 55 people in the country.

The bacteria’s cause is still under investigation by U.S. and Indian authorities, but for now, the eyedrops remain the patients’ only detected common link.

India’s drug industry has also been in the news over the kidney-failure deaths of 90 children linked by the World Health Organization (WHO) to Indian-made cough syrups that contained toxic industrial-grade glycol.

Three years ago, 12 children’s deaths in India were also traced back to contaminated syrup.

“The recent incidents, including the eyedrop issue, are going to reflect badly on the image of Indian pharma despite our significant contribution to protecting the (world) healthcare system,” R. Uday Bhaskar, who heads the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India told SCMP .

“We can’t brush it off,” he added.

A quick uncontrolled growth

India’s drug sector has been growing so quickly that the issue of quality control has risen to the surface. Currently, millions of people around the world consume Indian-made drugs without cause for concern, but the few incidents of dangerous products cannot be ignored.

India has some regulatory issues when it comes to quality control. Domestic inspections in the industry can be rare and Indian drugs are not always of standard quality.