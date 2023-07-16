UT center unveils AI tool for rapid brain lesion counting

UT center unveils AI tool for rapid brain lesion countingUT Health Science Center San Antonio's groundbreaking AI tool can count brain lesions in seconds.Abdul-Rahman Oladimeji Bello| Jul 16, 2023 09:38 AM ESTCreated: Jul 16, 2023 09:38 AM ESThealthMagnetic Resonance ImagingNur Ceren Demir/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Researchers at UT Health Science Center San Antonio have unveiled a groundbreaking tool that can count brain lesions in seconds. This innovative technology utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately quantify and map these lesions, providing valuable insights into conditions such as cerebral small-vessel disease, which can lead to stroke and dementia.Until now, quantifying certain types of brain lesions has been a time-consuming task for medical professionals. Dr. Mohamad Habes, a researcher at UT Health Science Center's Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases, explained, "Certain kinds of brain lesions are tremendously difficult to quantify without AI." As the assistant professor of radiology and director of the Biggs Institute neuroimaging core, Dr. Habes played a pivotal role in this research. See Also Related Video: First-of-its-kind microscope captures stunning views of the brain Dream control: Scientists stimulate the brain to influence lucid dreams Vortex of cortex: Mysterious spiral signals spotted in human brain The study, published in JAMA Network Open, showcased the utility of the AI tool in identifying and counting enlarged perivascular spaces (ePVSs). These spaces, filled with cerebrospinal fluid, surround arteries and veins and serve as markers for cerebral small-vessel disease. The research involved a follow-up analysis of 1,026 participants from the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA), collaborating with researchers from eight institutions.The significance of the AI toolDr. Habes emphasized the significance of their deep-learning tool, stating, "We have developed an innovative deep-learning tool to precisely quantify every single enlarged perivascular space in the brain and provide us a map of the patient's small-vessel disease." Previously, the difficulty of counting ePVSs on MRI scans led to their neglect. Magnetic Resonance ImagingNur Ceren Demir/iStock On average, an MRI scan of a middle-aged person may reveal around 500 or 600 of these small spaces. The laborious task of manually counting them would take hours, making it impractical in a busy clinic setting.The team's automated deep-learning method for ePVS detection, described in Neuroimage: Reports, showcases the power of the algorithm. Dr. Habes explained, "This tool recognizes them, tells us their exact locations, counts them, and tells us their volumes. It tells us a ton of information about them, far more than what a human can do." This technology opens up new possibilities for studying and understanding brain lesions.During their investigation, the researchers discovered that enlarged perivascular spaces in the brain's basal ganglia and thalamus regions hold particular significance. These regions have shown associations with stroke and markers of small-vessel disease. The basal ganglia, an essential deep-brain region linked to neurodegenerative disorders, plays a role in movement and decision-making. The thalamus, located near the basal ganglia, is involved in sensory functions such as taste and touch.Dr. Habes expressed hope that the AI tool for enumerating brain lesions will undergo further study at Alzheimer's Disease Research Centers (ADRCs). The technology represents a significant stride forward in medical imaging and paves the way for more efficient and accurate diagnoses in the future. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How did the universe begin? Study reveals why the ‘bouncing’ theory is wrongJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenJames Webb Space Telescope observes massive kilonova explosion for first timeScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robotA Brazilian non-profit shows how a GPS-powered app can end food wasteOur search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's whyDARPA is developing a real silent submarine similar to 'Red October'Toyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightResearchers explain how nanodevices can fight cancer Job Board