UT center unveils AI tool for rapid brain lesion counting

Researchers at UT Health Science Center San Antonio have unveiled a groundbreaking tool that can count brain lesions in seconds. This innovative technology utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to accurately quantify and map these lesions, providing valuable insights into conditions such as cerebral small-vessel disease, which can lead to stroke and dementia.

Until now, quantifying certain types of brain lesions has been a time-consuming task for medical professionals. Dr. Mohamad Habes, a researcher at UT Health Science Center's Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases, explained, "Certain kinds of brain lesions are tremendously difficult to quantify without AI." As the assistant professor of radiology and director of the Biggs Institute neuroimaging core, Dr. Habes played a pivotal role in this research.