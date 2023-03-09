US considers vaccinating poultry against largest outbreak of bird flu

And now, the U.S. government is contemplating vaccinating poultry due to concerns about the virus spreading and causing damage to farms across the U.S., according to a recent report from The New York Times. This would be the first instance of a large-scale vaccination campaign aimed at birds in the U.S. However, some trials on prospective poultry vaccines are currently being conducted.

The risk of an H5N1 pandemic is low

Human infections caused by bird flu are quite rare, and the transmission of bird flu between humans is exceedingly rare. There are only 240 cases of H5N1 in humans documented globally since 2003, according to an update by The World Health Organization (WHO).

Experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), who primarily concentrate on human health, also assess the risk of an H5N1 pandemic as low.

However, as a precautionary measure, the CDC has provided flu virus samples to drug manufacturers, which could be used to develop vaccines for humans. The agency is also considering the possibility of commercial test manufacturers developing tests for H5N1, similar to those used for COVID-19.

Vaccination could lead to trade restrictions

While farm birds are already vaccinated against various infectious poultry diseases, such as fowlpox, implementing a vaccination program for avian influenza would be a complicated process. Furthermore, there is a division among poultry trade associations about the vaccination process since it could lead to trade restrictions that may adversely impact the $6 billion poultry export industry.