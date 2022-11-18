Vaccine for lethal brain cancer extends the lifespan of patients by years

Now, thanks to the vaccine DCVax, some 2,500 people who are diagnosed with deadly cancer in the UK could be benefitted.

The vaccine provides a customized solution

Fifty-three-year-old Nigel French is alive seven years after having the vaccine, The Guardian reported. Another person in the 331-person multicenter, global study lived for more than eight years after receiving DCVax.

"The vaccine works by stimulating the patient’s own immune system to fight against the patient’s tumor. It provides a personalized solution, working with a patient’s immune system, which is the most intelligent system known to man," Professor Keyoumars Ashkan, a neurosurgeon at King’s College hospital in London who was the European chief investigator of the trial, told The Guardian.

Phase three trial gives much hope

"The vaccine is produced by combining proteins from a patient’s own tumor with their white blood cells. This educates the white cells to recognize the tumor. When the vaccine is administered, these educated white blood cells then help the rest of the patient’s immune system recognize the tumor as something it needs to fight against and destroy. Almost like training a sniffer dog," said Ashkan.

All 331 participants had the standard treatment for glioblastoma - surgery followed by radiotherapy and chemotherapy to remove as much of their tumor as possible. Among them, 232 had DCVax and 99 a placebo.

"The total results are astonishing," said Ashkan. "The final results of this phase three trial … offer fresh hope to patients battling with glioblastoma.

The vaccine "was shown to prolong life and interestingly so in patients traditionally considered to have a poorer prognosis," such as older people and people for whom surgery was not an option, he told The Guardian.

DCVax prolongs life, by years

According to trial researchers, newly diagnosed patients who received the vaccine survived for 19.3 months on average. This is in comparison with the 16.5 months for those who had taken a placebo.