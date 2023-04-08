Vaccines for cancer and other diseases could be ready by 2030

“We will have that vaccine and it will be highly effective, and it will save many hundreds of thousands, if not millions of lives. I think we will be able to offer personalised cancer vaccines against multiple different tumour types to people around the world,” Burton said.

He also said mRNA therapies could provide a solution for rare diseases for which there are currently no available therapies.

“I think we will have mRNA-based therapies for rare diseases that were previously undruggable, and I think that 10 years from now, we will be approaching a world where you truly can identify the genetic cause of a disease and, with relative simplicity, go and edit that out and repair it using mRNA-based technology,” added Burton.

Partially due to the pandemic

Burton credits the success of these new treatments partially to COVID-19.

“I think it was an order of magnitude, that the pandemic sped [this technology] up by. It has also allowed us to scale up manufacturing, so we’ve got extremely good at making large amounts of vaccine very quickly,” explained the scientist.