New research suggests that vegetarians are more prone to be depressed than meat eaters

A wide range of nutritional parameters was taken into consideration in the current investigation, such as total calorie consumption, protein intake, micronutrient intake, and the degree of food processing.

According to the study, the nutritional intake of vegetarians' diets is not the reason for higher rates of depression. On the contrary, depression could be one of the reasons that lead to becoming vegetarian since its symptoms can include being more prone to negative thoughts such as feelings of guilt.

Although depression is commonly associated with overly pessimistic thoughts, research suggests that people with mild to moderate depression make more realistic predictions about the outcomes of uncertain situations and more accurately evaluate their role and potential.

In this case, vegetarians are more likely to figure out that the cruel treatment of animals in meat production is caused by consumer demand for cheap meat.

Even though pursuing a vegetarian diet can make individuals feel light-hearted, it is possible that giving up meat leads to unhappiness due to other factors. For instance, being a vegetarian may impact a person's relationship with their environment and the social activities they can participate in. It may also lead to teasing or other types of social exclusion in some cases.