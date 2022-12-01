In a first, robot removes a 2.3-inch cancerous tumor from a 61-year-old's throat

"To have been given a second chance to see my grandchildren, my children, and my wife has meant so much to me. The team at the GRH saved my life, and I’ll be forever grateful to them for doing so," Nugent told Gloucestershire Live in an interview.

GRH was the first hospital in the UK to begin an Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) program with the Versius robot, which was installed last year.

Versius operating on a patient. Versius/CMR Surgical

The Versius robot allowed a minimal access surgical approach

According to Gloucestershire Live, the GI surgeons successfully performed an esophagectomy - they removed a 2.3-inch (6 cm) tumor from Nugent’s esophagus. Once the tumor had been removed, Nugent's stomach had to be raised and reconnected to the esophagus.

Earlier, operating on the esophagus, a muscular tube that carries food from the mouth to the stomach, was performed through open surgery. Employing the Versius surgical robot permitted a keyhole or minimal access surgical approach.

Ana Raduc, general manager of CMR Surgical, said: "It’s great to see the teams from multiple specialties at GRH utilizing Versius for complex cancer procedures like this one. We know that minimal access surgery improves outcomes for patients and can lead to a quicker recovery, and surgical robotics helps to enable a minimal access approach."

Minimal access surgery also creates smaller incisions, along with reduced postoperative pain, complications, and scarring.

The Versius robot. Versius/CMR Surgical

Versius can perform routine surgeries and complex procedures

"It was important for us to bring in Versius to the hospital so that patients having both routine surgeries like cholecystectomies as well as more complex procedures benefit from the precision and accuracy that robotic surgery brings," said Higgs, one of the surgeons.