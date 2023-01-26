VEXAS: Mysterious disease with high mortality rate detailed in study

As stated by NYU Langone Health, with up to 50 percent of sufferers, mostly men, passing away within five years of diagnosis, this illness has a significant mortality rate.

People with various illnesses, including rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and blood cancers like leukemia, are most frequently identified with the condition when they experience inexplicable fevers and low blood oxygen levels. The syndrome is an autoimmune disorder since some of the symptoms have been connected to an overactive immune system, which can lead to inflammation.

Abstract genetic disease. koto_feja/iStock

High-dose steroids may be the cure

Researchers believe that their findings will increase physician awareness of the illness, especially since high-dose steroids, JANUS kinase inhibitors, and bone marrow transplants have been beneficial in managing some symptoms.

"Now that we know VEXAS syndrome is more common than many other types of rheumatologic conditions, physicians need to add this condition to their list of potential diagnoses when confronted by patients with persistent and unexplained inflammation and low blood cell levels, or anemia," says geneticist and study lead investigator David B. Beck.

12 people have been found to carry the UBA1 mutation

Researchers studied the electronic health records of 163,096 primarily white men and women in Pennsylvania who agreed to have their blood DNA screened for symptoms of hereditary disease, according to the study. In the latest study, twelve people were found to carry the UBA1 mutation, and all of them had VEXAS symptoms.