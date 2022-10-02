Viagra could be a cheap and safe treatment for incurable lung disease

Lung diseases

The vasodilation caused by sildenafil can be beneficial in lung diseases such as pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) or idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). People living with PAH and IPF experience progressive shortness of breath and chronic cough. In addition to the lungs, PAH and IPF can affect many other organ systems.

PAH is disease-causing breathing difficulty and heart strain due to elevated pressure in the arteries of the lung, which were designed for much lower pressures. Thankfully, it is a rare disease, affecting one or two individuals per 1,000,000 persons each year.

IPF is a more common lung disease, with between two and 29 people per 100,000 developing the condition per year. It occurs due to repeated and chronic thickening, stiffening, and scarring (fibrosis) of the lungs.

Both diseases often do not have a clear etiology, meaning that doctors and researchers do not fully understand why these diseases begin and progress. Both diseases are incurable and frequently get worse over time despite our best treatment options. There are currently few effective treatments, and there is always interest in finding more.

Evidence for sildenafil in PAH

The use of sildenafil in PAH is already well established, effective, and approved in Canada. There are several high-quality randomized controlled trials that have demonstrated its efficacy in improving exercise capacity and symptom burden. Sildenafil is usually branded as Revatio in PAH (instead of Viagra for erectile dysfunction), although there is little difference between Viagra and Revatio except that patients typically take Revatio three times per day in smaller doses.