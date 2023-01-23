Men taking Viagra are less likely to die from cardiovascular disease

The potential benefits of Viagra

To study the effect of ED medications on cardiovascular health and overall mortality, researchers looked at electronic health records for more than 23,000 American men between 2006-2020. These men had been prescribed at least one phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor (PDE-5i) prescription for ED, such as Viagra.

They compared them to a group of over 48,000 men with erectile dysfunction who were not prescribed an ED medicine.

The study found that men who had been taking a PDE-5i were 39 percent less likely to die from cardiovascular disease than those who had no record of a prescription. They were also 25 percent less likely to die from any cause.

The men who took a higher cumulative dose of PDE-5i were better protected against heart disease than those who took a lower dose.

These men had a 17 percent lower incidence of heart failure, a 15 percent lower incidence of getting a coronary revascularization procedure, and a 22 percent lower incidence of unstable angina.

All of those conditions could potentially be fatal if untreated — and could lead to death by heart attack down the line.

Previous studies have suggested that PDE-5i may have potential benefits for cardiovascular health. These medications have been found to improve blood flow to the heart, reduce the stiffness of blood vessels, and decrease inflammation in the body.

Some studies have also shown that PDE-5 inhibitors may positively affect platelet function, which could potentially reduce the risk of clots forming in the blood vessels.

The study leaves some unanswered questions

Before we get too excited about these results, the study has some serious limitations.

It was an observational study, meaning it can only show an association between ED medication use and reduced risk of death, not a causal relationship. Other factors, such as overall better health or frequent doctor visits, may have contributed to the reduced risk of death.