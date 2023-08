A rare flesh-eating bacteria infection led to the demise of three individuals in Connecticut and New York who had consumed raw shellfish.

According to CNN, officials confirmed on Wednesday (August 16) that Vibrio infection found in warm, brackish waters or raw shellfish infected three people aged between 60 and 80.

Christopher Boyle, director of communications for the state’s Department of Public Health, told CNN that two people in Connecticut contracted the disease and died after swimming in two locations on Long Island Sound.

The Department of Public Health articulated that the third person fell ill upon eating raw oysters from an out-of-state establishment.