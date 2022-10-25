Video: An engineer produces a torch-like prosthetic for his lost eye

"It's perfect for reading in the dark as well!" Stanley also said. Stanley's invention also stands out for its powerful light.

As Brian Stanley suggested in the video, the eye has a battery life of roughly 20 hours, and "it does not get hot."

"This is half of my maximum power output," he added. "Safety is paramount, I will work my way to full power eventually."

Stanley has used the eye flashlight for 2 years now

The engineer revealed that he has been using the flashlight for two years, and also clarified that there is no harm in it.

Stanley has also experimented with a variety of colors and even pupil shapes. For instance, he created filters in the form of ghosts and pumpkins for Halloween last year.

"A little comparison between my regular-looking prosthesis made by my Ocularist, and one of my LED embedded Titanium prosthetics that I made. I actually have only worn my normal prosthesis maybe a couple of times in the years after making my titanium prosthetics, so it was a little surprising to remember that I can indeed look 'normal' at times," also explains Brian Stanley.

Hawkeye memorabilia for a kid

Similar to Brian Stanley's story is an article from the Des Moines-based local newspaper in 2018. With a Tigerhawk logo on his right eye, Colton Barker lost his sight to cancer when he was just two years old, and owned what is possibly the most distinctive piece of Hawkeye memorabilia ever.