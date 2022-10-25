Video: An engineer produces a torch-like prosthetic for his lost eye
Brian Stanley is a living human cyborg. He has gone viral after sharing a video on social media with an eye flashlight that can light up the whole room.
After losing one eye to cancer, Southern California-based engineer and prototype machinist, Stanley decided to install a flashlight into his eyehole and called it "Titanium Skull Lamp."
"It's perfect for reading in the dark as well!" Stanley also said. Stanley's invention also stands out for its powerful light.
As Brian Stanley suggested in the video, the eye has a battery life of roughly 20 hours, and "it does not get hot."
"This is half of my maximum power output," he added. "Safety is paramount, I will work my way to full power eventually."
Stanley has used the eye flashlight for 2 years now
The engineer revealed that he has been using the flashlight for two years, and also clarified that there is no harm in it.
Stanley has also experimented with a variety of colors and even pupil shapes. For instance, he created filters in the form of ghosts and pumpkins for Halloween last year.
"A little comparison between my regular-looking prosthesis made by my Ocularist, and one of my LED embedded Titanium prosthetics that I made. I actually have only worn my normal prosthesis maybe a couple of times in the years after making my titanium prosthetics, so it was a little surprising to remember that I can indeed look 'normal' at times," also explains Brian Stanley.
Hawkeye memorabilia for a kid
Similar to Brian Stanley's story is an article from the Des Moines-based local newspaper in 2018. With a Tigerhawk logo on his right eye, Colton Barker lost his sight to cancer when he was just two years old, and owned what is possibly the most distinctive piece of Hawkeye memorabilia ever.
Vaune Bulgarelli, his ocularist, made the prosthetic eye as a surprise- a means to improve his spirits.
"I just wanted him to be able to, as the kids say today, 'own it' and be able to gain a little confidence," she said. "I knew he would think it was cool and I wanted him to feel good about (his prosthetic eye)."
More about eye cancer
According to the National Health Service of the UK, eye melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, lymphoma, and retinoblastoma, a childhood cancer, are among the several cancers that can damage the eyes.
Additionally, cancer can occasionally form in the tissues around your eye or spread from other body regions, such as the lungs or breasts, to the eye. One of the most prevalent types of eye cancer is melanoma of the eye.
Here's Brian Stanley's video:
AutoCAD is a superb engineering design tool, but did you know there are plenty of shortcuts and commands available to speed up your projects?