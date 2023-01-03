Researchers use virtual reality games to detect ADHD symptoms in children

Despite decades of research into empirical indicators, ADHD is still diagnosed through questionnaires, interviews, and subjective observation. However, the reliability of the results is questionable, and standard behavioral tests do not demonstrate how children handle everyday situations.

VR games could be the key to ADHD diagnosis

A team of researchers from Aalto University, the University of Helsinki, and Ko Akademi University created a VR game named EPELI. The game is designed that can be employed to detect ADHD symptoms in children by simulating real-life events.

As their next step, the research team examined children's eye movements in two VR games and used machine learning to look for abnormalities in children with ADHD. The youngsters played EPELI, the previously developed game, and a second game named Shot the Target, in which the player is directed to locate things in the environment and "shoot" them by gazing at them.

The study included 73 children, 37 of which were diagnosed with ADHD, while 36 were included in the control group.

"We tracked children's natural eye movements as they performed different tasks in a virtual reality game, and this proved to be an effective way of detecting ADHD symptoms. The ADHD children's gaze paused longer on different objects in the environment, and their gaze jumped faster and more often from one spot to another. This might indicate a delay in visual system development and poorer information processing than other children," says Liya Merzon, a doctoral researcher at Aalto University.

An enjoyable alternative to standard neuropsychological tests

One of the advantages of the new method is that children find it more interesting than standard neuropsychological tests, according to Juha Salmitaival, an Academy Research Fellow at Aalto.