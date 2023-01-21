Researchers make virus-killing clothing for firefighters and soldiers

Compatible with industry-level manufacturing

“We want to take the technology from the lab and scale it up so that it is efficient and compatible for industry-level manufacturing processes, which is a very big step,” said lead researcher Patricia Dolez, a textiles scientist in the Faculty of Agricultural, Life & Environmental Sciences.

The one-year project focuses on improving the short- and long-term performance of a fabric finish Dolez and fellow researchers James Harynuk and Jane Batcheller are exploring.

The goal is to make wide-scale industrial production economically feasible.

The work is supported by almost $1 million in funding from the Department of National Defence’s Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security program.

It consists of a finish that uses N-halamines, compounds that can kill bacteria and viruses quickly and efficiently, and can be easily grafted onto textiles.

The compound is suitable for protective uniforms for everyone from soldiers and hospital workers to firefighters and paramedics.

“This solution could apply to any type of protective clothing, even face masks, which introduces an additional way to help first responders stay healthy and safe,” said Dolez.

A recharging system needed to reactivate the finish that’s been applied to a garment is also under development. This system requires dipping the clothing in chlorine-containing solutions like bleach.

Ideally suited for the harsh conditions of soldiers' lives

Since soldiers in the field don’t always have access to luxuries like running water or washing machines, there needed to be an easy way for them to recharge their garments in harsh conditions and remote environments, noted Dolez.