Breakthrough weight-loss study reveals non-surgical method to reduce appetite

Researchers from the University of Nottingham, King's College London, and Amsterdam University Medical Center shed insight on the molecules driving the advantages of this type of surgery on patients' appetite and metabolism in a study that was published in Cell Reports Medicine.

Bile acid levels were measured before and a year after surgery on a group of individuals in Amsterdam who had had bariatric surgery. Also, they examined data on bile acids from the TwinsUK and PREDICT population studies, both of which were conducted by King's College London and the ZOE nutrition company.

Man's hand holding excessive belly fat. towfiqu ahamed/iStock

“Bariatric surgery is not only extremely effective at helping people lose weight by reducing their appetite but also improves their liver function and their metabolism," said Professor Ana Valdes from the University of Nottingham’s School of Medicine.

"What our study shows is that specific microbial metabolite is involved in some of these benefits and that, although to a more modest extent, dietary fiber might mimic some of these effects. This could help design dietary supplementation studies aimed at increasing satiety and improving liver parameters," she added.

New strategies for bariatric surgery

Scientists may be able to create new strategies that mirror the effects of bariatric surgery without subjecting patients to the actual process by better understanding these systems. Only those who are extremely fat are candidates for bariatric surgery; therefore learning if isoUDCA may be altered by lifestyle changes may help develop more precise methods of treating obesity.