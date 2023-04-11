Weight loss among older healthy people linked to life-limiting conditions, study finds

“To our knowledge, the clinical significance of weight change has not been well documented in a population of relatively healthy older individuals free of diagnosed life-limiting illnesses,” reads the research paper published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

This study is led by Dr. Monira Hussain Monash from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

The doctors examined 17,000 adults in Australia who were nearly 70 years old, as well as over 2,000 adults over 65 years of age in the United States. According to the study, the weight of the participants was measured and recorded at their annual checkups between 2010 and 2014. According to CNN, the study excluded participants who had cardiovascular disease, dementia, physical disabilities, or chronic illness. Older individuals who had recently been hospitalized were also excluded from this study.

The results showed that weight loss of over 10 percent could increase death risk in both men and women. The study says particularly older healthy males are more at risk.

“This cohort study of healthy older adults suggests that weight loss was associated with an increase in all-cause and cause-specific mortality, including an increased risk of cancer, CVD, and other life-limiting conditions. Physicians should be aware of the significance of weight loss, especially among older men,” added the paper.

In contrast to weight loss, the weight increase showed no link to life-limiting conditions among the healthy older individuals, who were part of this study.