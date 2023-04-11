The fascinating world of mind-altering magic mushrooms

Here, we'll take a closer look at the history and effects of magic mushrooms, the current state of research, and the potential risks and benefits of using these substances. So are they the proffered panacea for many ailments? Or should they be considered dangerous narcotics?

Let's find out.

What are magic mushrooms?

Magic mushrooms are fungus that contains psilocybin and Psilocin (along with other compounds whose effects are not clear), which are psychoactive substances that make people "feel" different. (Psilocybin is converted to Psilocin in the body, which is the compound that produces their psychoactive effects.) They are also known as psilocybin mushrooms or simply "shrooms." Many societies have used these substances for their hallucinogenic and spiritual effects.

Psilocybe allenii mushrooms. Alan Rockefeller/Wikimedia Commons

The effects of magic mushrooms depend on how strong they are (how much psilocybin they contain) and how much is ingested, but they usually change how users perceive or "see" the world. Users may experience changes in temperament, thought processes, and sensory perception, such as seeing hallucinations, including brighter colors or warped shapes.

Even though magic mushrooms don't lead to physical dependence, they can make users mentally dependent on their effects, and long-term use may hurt your mental health. The main risks of psilocybin use involve having a ‘bad trip’, where users may feel uncomfortable with themselves or their environment, experience disturbing hallucinations or lose touch with reality.

However, according to studies, various conditions, such as depression, anxiety, and addiction, may profit from the therapeutic properties of the compounds found in magic mushrooms. More research is necessary to completely comprehend the risks and advantages of using these substances.

Magic mushrooms are regarded as a Schedule I substance in many nations, including the US, which makes them illegal to own, trade, or consume. Some countries let people use magic mushrooms in clinical trials or for depression that doesn't respond to standard treatment. However, there has been a growing movement to make psilocybin less illegal or legal for medical or therapeutic purposes.

Even when used for medicinal purposes, magic mushroom use should be approached cautiously, as with the use of any drug, and with a thorough understanding of the advantages and risks of its use. It's also essential to remember that using and possessing these substances in many places may be against the law, which could have serious legal repercussions.