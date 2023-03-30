Here's how E. coli can be both good and bad for your health

What is E. coli?

E. coli (Escherichia coli) is a group of gram-negative bacteria and is a member of the Enterobacteriaceae family. Gram-negative bacteria are a subgroup of bacteria that have a different cell wall structure than gram-positive bacteria. They also tend to be the most common form of bacteria that are rapidly developing resistance to antibiotics. The term "gram-negative" comes from the fact that these bacteria do not retain the violet stain in the Gram stain test, a popular laboratory technique for classifying bacterial species.

Some strains of E. coli can make you very sick. Artur Plawgo/iStock

Gram-negative bacteria have a lipopolysaccharide-containing outer membrane encasing a thin peptidoglycan coating in their cell walls. Gram-negative bacteria are typically more resistant to certain antibiotics and disinfectants than gram-positive bacteria because of this outer membrane, which acts as an extra barrier.

Theodor Escherich, a German pediatrician, isolated E. coli from the feces of healthy newborns and initially discovered the bacteria in 1885. E. coli has since undergone extensive study, becoming one of the most well-known microorganisms.

It has since been discovered that strains of E. coli are crucial for food digestion, gut health, and the ability to produce vitamin K and vitamin B12. Many strains of E. coli are safe and helpful for their host organisms, for example, by maintaining a friendly environment for other anaerobic gut microorganisms by consuming oxygen that enters the gut. However, some strains, like E. coli O157:H, can produce toxins that can lead to severe disease in humans and animals. These pathogenic strains frequently release toxins that can harm the intestinal lining and cause symptoms like diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort, and kidney failure.

But it is not all bad.

E. coli is also a crucial model organism in studying genetics and bioengineering. It is frequently used as a host organism to create recombinant proteins and other biotechnological applications because its genome has been completely sequenced. Additionally, it is commonly used in studies of gene regulation and other essential biological processes because it is simple to modify genetically.

Overall, E. coli is an important microorganism because it can regulate gut health and be used as a research instrument.