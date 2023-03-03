Spread of 'whiskey fungus' halts Jack Daniel's distillery in Tennessee

Nicknamed "whiskey fungus," Baudoinia compniacensis feeds on the alcohol fumes released when bourbon is kept in porous barrels for the process of aging.

Several lawsuits have been filed against the American whiskey maker, resulting in a local court halting Jack Daniel's expansion plans of building several more warehouses in the neighborhood.

What is the lawsuit?

The complaint in Tennessee was raised by Christi Long, who is the owner of an events venue situated near Jack Daniel's plant. Feeding off of ethanol fumes, "whiskey fungus" leaves behind a crusty mold that is hard to remove.

Long's husband, in an interview with Insider, claimed that their property would get covered in soot, and it would cost them $10,000 a year to wash their house with a mix of water and Clorox to keep the fungus away.

A Jack Daniel's Distillery in Tennessee. Dietmar Rauscher/iStock

The Longs have demanded an air ventilation system to block the alcohol vapor seeping from Jack Daniel's barrelhouses, but this is not the first time that an alcohol brand has landed in legal trouble over the notorious fungus. Similar complaints and lawsuits have also been filed in Scotland.

Angel's share or devil's fungus?

Whiskey makers often describe the evaporation process as "angels' share," meaning when some amount of whiskey evaporates during the maturing phase and escapes into the atmosphere. Long's lawyer, Jason Holleman, in an interview with BBC, said, "Unfortunately, that also results in the devil's fungus."