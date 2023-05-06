WHO: COVID-19 no longer a ‘global health emergency’

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced publicly that COVID-19 was no longer a "global health emergency,” according to a report by the BBC.

The organization claimed the virus' death rate had dropped from a high of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 on 24 April.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO, said that officially at least seven million people died in the pandemic but that the real figure was "likely" closer to 20 million deaths.

"Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I've accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency," the official said.