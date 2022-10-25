WHO publishes detailed list of the most-harmful fungi

WHO mentioned that fungal pathogens are posing a threat to health care and are starting to become resistant to antifungal medications. Most people affected by fungal infections are extremely ill patients and people with underlying medical conditions. The organization also said there has been an increase in fungal diseases during the Covid-19 pandemic and due to global warming.

A rise in fungal infections

During the pandemic, hospitalized patients had an increase in fungal infections, while the fungi became progressively more resistant to medicine. “Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General, Antimicrobial Resistance.

WHO wants to reveal these fungal diseases so that more data can be gathered about the pathogens, allowing researchers to learn more about their antifungal resistance.

Reasons for the report

The two key factors that led WHO to create this list were the rising threat of fungal infections, combined with the emerging resistance. It also wants to provide knowledge to the public so that there can be improvements in understanding fungal infections.

The organization wants the information to be directed at policymakers, public health researchers, healthcare providers, the pharmaceutical industry and research funders who invest in implementing new antifungal agents. However, WHO is also trying to reach out to the public, to let people know how important it is regarding the treatability challenges for fungal infections. It is emphasizing the importance of knowing about the dangerous fungal infections, noting that in 2020, no such prioritization of fungal infection threats existed globally.

Process

The selection of 19 pathogens was based on 10 assessment criteria presented by WHO.