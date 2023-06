The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to designate a common sweetener as possibly carcinogenic in July. According to Reuters, this move is expected to ignite a major row between industry and regulators.

Aspartame is an artificial non-saccharide sweetener that is. 200 times sweeter than sucrose and is commonly used as a sugar substitute in foods and beverages, including Diet Coca-Cola, Fanta Zero and Mars' Extra chewing gum.

The WHO's cancer research wing, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), has found that the substance is "possibly carcinogenic to humans." IARC stated at the June review meeting that the evaluation is based on 1,300 studies.