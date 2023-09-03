WHO to offer COVID-19 tools to ‘everyone, everywhere’

In May of 2020, the WHO and the Government of Costa Rica with the support of 44 Member States, UN Development Programme, Unitaid, UNAIDS, launched the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool (C-TAP). The initiative was a multi-stakeholder partnership to facilitate sharing of intellectual property (IP), knowledge and innovations related to fighting the virus.

Three new licensing agreements

Now, C-TAP has signed three new licensing agreements that aim to offer COVID-19 tools to citizens around the world. The deals are facilitated by Medicines Patent Pool (MPP),a United Nations-backed public health organization working to increase access to and facilitate the development of life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries.