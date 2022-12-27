New study provides fresh insight into why some people gain weight more quickly

"We may have found a key to understanding why some people gain more weight than others, even when they don't eat more or any differently. But this needs to be investigated further," says Associate Professor Henrik Roager of the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Nutrition, Exercise, and Sports.

Studying the feces of subjects

Researchers examined the remaining energy in the feces of 85 Danes to evaluate the efficiency of their gut microbes at absorbing energy from food. They also mapped each participant's composition of gut microbes.

According to the findings, around 40 percent of the participants belong to a group that, on average, takes more energy from meals than the other 60 percent. The researchers also discovered that people who extracted the most energy from meals weighed 10 percent more on average, equating to roughly 20 pounds (9 kgs) more.

The results indicate that being overweight might be tied to more than how healthy one eats or how much exercise one receives. It might also be related to the composition of a person's gut microbes. Accordingly, some people may be disadvantaged because their gut microbes are very efficient at absorbing energy. Because of this effectiveness, more calories may be available for the human host from the same amount of food.

"The fact that our gut bacteria are great at extracting energy from food is basically a good thing, as the bacteria's metabolism of food provides extra energy in the form of, for example, short-chain fatty acids, which are molecules that our body can use as energy-supplying fuel. But if we consume more than we burn, the extra energy provided by the intestinal bacteria may increase the risk of obesity over time," says Roager.