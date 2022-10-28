This wireless, battery-free pacemaker is a real game changer for heart disease patients

"All of the cells inside the heart get hit at one time, including the pain receptors, and that's what makes pacing or defibrillation painful," Philipp Gutruf, biomedical engineering assistant professor at the University of Arizona, said in a statement. "It affects the heart muscle as a whole."

Current pacemakers require one or two points of contact into the heart with hooks and screws. According to the release, 'if the sensors on these leads detect a dangerous irregularity, they send an electrical shock through the heart to reset the beat.'

To counter the problems, Gutruf and a team of researchers designed a wireless, battery-free pacemaker that can be implanted in a less invasive procedure and would cause patients less pain. The design encompasses the heart instead of implanting leads that serve limited points of contact.

Their findings are published in Science Advances.

The model contains petal-like structures that can envelop the heart

The developed device permits pacemakers to send more targeted signals using a new digitally manufactured mesh design that covers the entire heart. It employs a technique called optogenetics which can reduce pain for pacemaker patients by "bypassing the heart's pain receptors." It will also let the pacemaker respond to various irregularities in better ways.

The researchers cite an example: During atrial fibrillation, the upper and lower chambers of the heart do not beat in tandem, and the pacemaker's role is to get them to beat synchronously.

The device uses light and a technique called optogenetics, which modifies cells that are sensitive to light, then uses light to affect the behavior of those cells. Philipp Gutruff

"Whereas right now, we have to shock the whole heart to do this, these new devices can do much more precise targeting, making defibrillation both more effective and less painful," said Igor Efimov, professor of biomedical engineering and medicine at Northwestern University, where the devices were lab-tested. "This technology could make life easier for patients all over the world, while also helping scientists and physicians learn more about how to monitor and treat the disease."