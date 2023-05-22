This wireless ultrasound patch can sense deep tissue vital signs

A team of researchers and scientists from the University of California San Diego have developed a stick-on ultrasound patch, also called an ultrasonic system-on-patch (USoP), which a person can wear on the go as the device gives insight on the blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological signs of the subject wearing it.

As per the press release, the USoP tracks these body signals from tissues as deep as 164 mm for up to twelve hours at a time.

“This project gives a complete solution to wearable ultrasound technology—not only the wearable sensor, but also the control electronics are made in wearable form factors,” said Muyang Lin, a Ph.D. candidate at UC San Diego and the first author of the study. “We made a truly wearable device that can sense deep tissue vital signs wirelessly.”