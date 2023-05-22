This wireless ultrasound patch can sense deep tissue vital signs

This wireless ultrasound patch can sense deep tissue vital signsThe device can track body signals from tissues as deep as 164 mm for up to twelve hours at a time.Sejal Sharma| May 22, 2023 11:04 AM ESTCreated: May 22, 2023 11:04 AM ESThealthA wearable ultrasonic-system-on-patch for deep tissue monitoringLin et al Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A team of researchers and scientists from the University of California San Diego have developed a stick-on ultrasound patch, also called an ultrasonic system-on-patch (USoP), which a person can wear on the go as the device gives insight on the blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological signs of the subject wearing it.As per the press release, the USoP tracks these body signals from tissues as deep as 164 mm for up to twelve hours at a time.“This project gives a complete solution to wearable ultrasound technology—not only the wearable sensor, but also the control electronics are made in wearable form factors,” said Muyang Lin, a Ph.D. candidate at UC San Diego and the first author of the study. “We made a truly wearable device that can sense deep tissue vital signs wirelessly.” Related This new wearable could help treat cancer or sports injuries Novel wearable patch allows for painless drug delivery through the skin The future of heart health: Wearable e-tattoo provides comprehensive heart measurements See Also The team built on its previous model of soft ultrasonic sensor design, which required wires and cables for data and monitoring, thus restricting a user’s mobility. They explained in the statement that the newly developed USoP includes a small, flexible control circuit that communicates with an ultrasound transducer array to collect and transmit data wirelessly. A breakthrough in the Internet of Medical ThingsThe team took the help of an artificial intelligence tool that helped the researchers interpret the data and track subjects in motion. The USoP was able to wirelessly transmit physiological signals into the cloud for computing, diagnosis, and run a full analysis. “We eventually made the machine learning model generalization work by applying an advanced adaptation algorithm,” said Ziyang Zhang, a master’s student at UC San Diego and co-first author of the paper. “This algorithm can automatically minimize the domain distribution discrepancies between different subjects, which means the machine intelligence can be transferred from subject to subject. We can train the algorithm on one subject and apply it to many other new subjects with minimal retraining.” Most Popular The team believes that this technology has the potential to save and improve lives, as it’s the first time that a device has been developed which can track and evaluate cardiovascular function in motion. “Abnormal values of blood pressure and cardiac output, at rest or during exercise, are hallmarks of heart failure. For healthy populations, our device can measure cardiovascular responses to exercise in real time and thus provide insights into the actual workout intensity exerted by each person, which can guide the formulation of personalized training plans,” added Lin. HomeHealthAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchHow the metaverse is about to change your worldPhantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceXA study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial lifeiPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsoleteAlien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanetsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstRevolutionizing tsunami predictions: How an engineer's dose of AI could save livesChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base Job Board