ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
Wireless ultrasound patch
Alpaca AI
Self-healing lens
Artificial general intelligence
Perovskite solar cells
Resurrecting The Beatles

This wireless ultrasound patch can sense deep tissue vital signs

The device can track body signals from tissues as deep as 164 mm for up to twelve hours at a time.
Sejal Sharma
| May 22, 2023 11:04 AM EST
Created: May 22, 2023 11:04 AM EST
health
A wearable ultrasonic-system-on-patch for deep tissue monitoring
A wearable ultrasonic-system-on-patch for deep tissue monitoring

Lin et al 

A team of researchers and scientists from the University of California San Diego have developed a stick-on ultrasound patch, also called an ultrasonic system-on-patch (USoP), which a person can wear on the go as the device gives insight on the blood pressure, heart rate, and other physiological signs of the subject wearing it.

As per the press release, the USoP tracks these body signals from tissues as deep as 164 mm for up to twelve hours at a time.

“This project gives a complete solution to wearable ultrasound technology—not only the wearable sensor, but also the control electronics are made in wearable form factors,” said Muyang Lin, a Ph.D. candidate at UC San Diego and the first author of the study. “We made a truly wearable device that can sense deep tissue vital signs wirelessly.”

Related

The team built on its previous model of soft ultrasonic sensor design, which required wires and cables for data and monitoring, thus restricting a user’s mobility. They explained in the statement that the newly developed USoP includes a small, flexible control circuit that communicates with an ultrasound transducer array to collect and transmit data wirelessly. 

A breakthrough in the Internet of Medical Things

The team took the help of an artificial intelligence tool that helped the researchers interpret the data and track subjects in motion. The USoP was able to wirelessly transmit physiological signals into the cloud for computing, diagnosis, and run a full analysis. 

“We eventually made the machine learning model generalization work by applying an advanced adaptation algorithm,” said Ziyang Zhang, a master’s student at UC San Diego and co-first author of the paper. “This algorithm can automatically minimize the domain distribution discrepancies between different subjects, which means the machine intelligence can be transferred from subject to subject. We can train the algorithm on one subject and apply it to many other new subjects with minimal retraining.”

Most Popular

The team believes that this technology has the potential to save and improve lives, as it’s the first time that a device has been developed which can track and evaluate cardiovascular function in motion. 

“Abnormal values of blood pressure and cardiac output, at rest or during exercise, are hallmarks of heart failure. For healthy populations, our device can measure cardiovascular responses to exercise in real time and thus provide insights into the actual workout intensity exerted by each person, which can guide the formulation of personalized training plans,” added Lin.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/NVeA8k47X74crSlYxIu8ymYaOn25rNgvGOLSJzdB.jpg
Hard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expert
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/11/image/jpeg/Fi8u7iCoun1QHbUNYLHfJmkBwZj71bHib7tRpo7O.jpg
Chinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launch
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/01/30/image/jpeg/jtHPevG9xcJtuV0gdFovRSveZ8YvQT7MT8abEfKI.jpg
How the metaverse is about to change your world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/19/image/jpeg/CceImJpk5YIX8aM2UmsFch7SlCq5NZhX83oetePB.jpg
Phantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceX
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/9lwjqq916E/untitled-1-12.jpg
A study on 10,000 kinds of Earth's minerals could help us discover extraterrestrial life
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/12/image/jpeg/f5JNjPMNA1xpSbbCFMVKqUBFtdXU7OsdOJwz8Jg8.jpg
iPhone killer? New AI-wearable Humane hopes to make smartphones obsolete
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/jg6P5yeJwx/untitled-1-17.jpg
Alien planets: A first-of-its-kind observatory will boost the search for exoplanets
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/15/image/jpeg/1tHKOQt2LsnpzrZQ5qeSLB8yII9RmTMhZhhcqMhS.jpg
Groundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burst
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/04/image/jpeg/4gogZ2mbOLEZM1rwpBasXLAXWNqncQk6897QJOEy.jpg
Revolutionizing tsunami predictions: How an engineer's dose of AI could save lives
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/10/image/jpeg/FMmhKKgAG4KZXdGWpPwtKaWA9lJf2m32kXuoSzgI.webp
China flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval base
Job Board