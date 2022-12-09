Woman suffers from vomiting 30 times a day likely due to an autoimmune disease

As LiveScience reported, the doctors first examined her in 2016 when the disease's symptoms began. As per the authors, the woman felt an "impending sense of doom and came to our hospital for help in a state of panic" before each episode. Nausea and torturous abdominal pain came with the vomiting. "The episodes were so severe that the patient had vomiting episodes more than 30 times a day, and the vomiting volume could be as large as 6 liters (1.6 gallons)," wrote the authors.

Abdominal pain and cravings came with the vomiting. Phira Phonruewiangphing/iStock

The doctors identified the patient as having "cyclic vomiting syndrome" (CVS), a condition marked by abrupt vomiting outbreaks separated by protracted periods without symptoms. The exact reason for this syndrome is not certain yet, but researchers are considering it could result from abnormal hormonal reactions to stress, erroneous nerve signals between the brain and digestive system, or genetic alterations.

It started all over again

Although the patient's symptoms decreased after the consultation, the episodes started again. Then her insulin medication was closely monitored, and her blood sugar dropped and remained low for days.

Dr. Wei Liang, a physician in the endocrinology division at the University of Hong Kong-Shenzhen Hospital and the author of the case report, wrote in an email to Live Science that the medical team examined the patient's entire body to try to unravel this complex case, but "nothing significant was found."