Woman vomiting for two years diagnosed with cannabis-related syndrome

According to doctors' diagnosis, she was thought to have gastroparesis, a condition where the stomach is not evacuated completely. People with diabetes are known to be affected by gastroparesis, and the woman in question was diabetic.

Strangely, previous studies and scans of her digestive system revealed that she was in good health. The medication prescribed to treat gastroparesis wasn't effective either. When the woman told her doctors that she was a frequent cannabis user, the doctors began to consider a new diagnosis.

The woman was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome

The patient's urine was tested during one of her ER trips. It tested positive for cannabis, and the woman revealed that she smoked cannabis at least five times a week, including two days before her most recent hospital visits.

Most people use cannabis to reduce nausea, as the drug, in low doses, is known to be effective in treating nausea. But it didn't work for this patient. In fact, the only time her symptoms were eased was during hot baths at home.

In this case, the doctors realized that the drug was the primary culprit in causing the patient's gastrointestinal distress and diagnosed the woman with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), a "condition characterized by bouts of severe nausea and vomiting in people who frequently use high doses of cannabis for long periods of time."