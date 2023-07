Australia has become the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe medicines containing psychedelic substances like MDMA and psilocybin for the treatment of certain mental health conditions.

Beginning Saturday, the Australian regulatory agency Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) announced that it would approve psychiatrists under the Authorized Prescriber Scheme, which allows prescribing permissions to be granted under strict controls that ensure the safety of patients, said the TGA in a statement.

To be prescribed only by authorized psychiatrists

MDMA, also known as ecstasy, will be prescribed for treating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms) for treatment-resistant depression. The TGA observed that these are the only mental health illnesses in which psychedelics have proven effective in certain patients.